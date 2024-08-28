English
Civilization VII

Check out what Civilization VII looks like on the Switch

You won't get the same performance you would get on a beefy PC, but it doesn't look bad at all.

Civilization VII is bringing a fair few firsts to the beloved strategy franchise, including launching on consoles as well as PC from day one. Civilization VI did make its way to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, but only after some time had passed.

Civilization VII will be available on the Switch from the 11th of February 2025, and ahead of that launch we've got a look at what gameplay is like on the hybrid console. Don't expect the same graphical fidelity or performance as you'll get on a modern console or PC, but the visuals don't look bad by any means.

It's a strong sign of things to come with Civilization VII, and hopefully you won't feel like you made the wrong choice if you get the game on Switch right away.

