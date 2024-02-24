Check out this Palworld themed Xbox and controllers

HQ

The almost ridiculously popular Palworld is currently only available for PC and Xbox, and is also included with Game Pass. As this success happened so fast, no one was really prepared for it. Now Microsoft has announced the first attempt to really use the fact that they have a major exclusivity by creating a Palworld themed Xbox Series S and four controllers based on individual Pals.

You can check it out in the X-post below, but unfortunately you won't be able to buy it as it's a one off for a competition. If you live in any Xbox Live supported region (which we assume almost all of you reading this are) and is at least 18 years old, just follow the very simple rules in the post and you could be the happy winner.

Surely we're not the only ones hoping Microsoft will actually release the stunning controllers for purchase as well? We do however think the tagline "Imagine playing Palworld on THIS" is somewhat funny as Palworld isn't running very well on Xbox Series S at all. We still totally want this beauty, but if you really want to enjoy Palworld, play it on PC or Xbox Series X.