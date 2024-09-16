Check out this creepy Terrifier 3 popcorn bucket

After the bizarre popcorn buckets released in conjunction with the film premieres of Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine, it was of course only a matter of time before something similar would be released for the upcoming gore fest Terrifier 3, but it's not quite as obscene as you might have thought.

American cinema chain Cinemark is behind the new popcorn bucket, which features the disgusting face of clown Art in a Santa hat. Oddly, it's less bizarre than the Deadpool & Wolverine one, but it's not something you'd pull out when it's time to decorate for Christmas. Terrifier 3 is expected to be the bloodiest chapter of the film series so far and promises to spoil the Christmas spirit for all horror fans when it arrives towards the end of October.

What do you think of all these exclusive popcorn bucket? Would you like to eat popcorn out of Art's head?