Check out this cool Mega Man smartwatch

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Looking for a new smartwatch and wondering whether to go for a new Android model, try Apple's option, or maybe something else entirely? Well, we've got a really great tip for you, because My Play Watch is about to release a Mega Man 2 watch.

Mega Man: My Play Watch comes in a really stylish box containing the watch, two straps, and a few other goodies - and of course, you can play Mega Man 2 on it. Mega Man runs through the levels on his own, and your job is to jump and shoot by tapping the screen.

Besides just looking incredibly cool, telling time, and offering gameplay, the watch also has other features such as "timekeeping and fitness tracking, allowing users to monitor steps, heart rate, and calories throughout the day." The watch's menus are packed with Mega Man design, featuring characters from Mega Man 2, pixel art, and themes that fans are sure to love.

This beauty launches on June 16 for $79.99 - where it will be available in the US at GameStop, though no European release has been confirmed yet. Check out this gem in the images down below, enough to make you want one pretty badly, right?