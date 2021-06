You're watching Advertisements

We've seen action-packed launch trailers before, but even with this being said - the one from Necromunda: Hired Gun is something else. The game was launched yesterday for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X - and you can check the trailer out below.

Be prepared for intense and violent fighting, punk rock, huge guns, even bigger enemies and a whole lot of Warhammer 40K love.