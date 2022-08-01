Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Tale of Bistun
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

      Check out these new Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl images

      Developments continue at the Ukrainian studio despite the ongoing conflict.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It's been a while since we've seen any concrete signs of life from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and unfortunately there's a pretty good reason for that. The developer, GSC Game World, is Ukrainian, and a number of employees are part of the army protecting the country from the Russian invaders at the moment.

      But the game is still in development, and the studio has now shared images from it on Twitter:

      You can see the images below, which show some of the surroundings of The Zone, where you travel in the dystopian adventure. Exactly when it will actually be released is unclear, but it's coming to both PC and Xbox Series S/X and is included with Game Pass from day one.

      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
      S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

      Related texts



      Loading next content