Check out these new Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl images

It's been a while since we've seen any concrete signs of life from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and unfortunately there's a pretty good reason for that. The developer, GSC Game World, is Ukrainian, and a number of employees are part of the army protecting the country from the Russian invaders at the moment.

But the game is still in development, and the studio has now shared images from it on Twitter:

You can see the images below, which show some of the surroundings of The Zone, where you travel in the dystopian adventure. Exactly when it will actually be released is unclear, but it's coming to both PC and Xbox Series S/X and is included with Game Pass from day one.