Check out the refreshed bosses in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Tomb Raider might not always be known for its bosses, but especially in the earlier games, it could deliver some great boss fights as Lara Croft tried to discover the mystical secrets of whatever ancient ruin she was gallivanting in.

Ahead of the release of the new remaster of Tomb Raider IV-VI, we have a new trailer showcasing some of the bosses. In this remastered trilogy, bosses like Brother Obscura, Set, and more are given fresh looks, while maintaining their nostalgic designs.

If you want to get a look at them for yourself, check out the full trailer below. Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered launches on the 14th of February, 2025 for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.