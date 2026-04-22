Check out the latest gameplay filled trailer from 007 First Light

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Being a spy is obviously not for everyone and can't really be compared to flipping burgers, working as a firefighter, or writing game reviews here at Gamereactor. It naturally involves training and rules, especially for those who are to earn the right to kill. Like James Bond.

This is precisely the theme of a new trailer for 007 First Light, which launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X on May 27 (and comes to Switch 2 this summer). The video is simply titled Rules of Spycraft, and it offers a truly substantial look at all the tricks our favourite agent can use to achieve his goals, and you can clearly see the influence of Danish developer IO Interactive's history with the Hitman series.

Check out the trailer below for a solid overview of all the agent action we have to look forward to.