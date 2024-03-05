Check out some actual gameplay from the cancelled Timesplitters game

After almost two decades, it looked like we were finally going to get the long-awaited fourth game in the Timesplitters series, but Embracer ran out of money and as a consequence, Free Radical Design was closed down and work on the next Timesplitters was suspended.

But as is often the case after studio closures, employees usually want to show off what they've been working on. That includes Rob Steptoe, who worked at Free Radical Design on Timesplitters, and via LinkedIn he has now shared a five-minute video of the game and writes:

"So, you want to know about the canceled TimeSplitters game? I'll be sure to post what I can.... Embracer Group can go hide in a cave somewhere..."

The game was apparently a remake of Timesplitters 2 and the idea was that it would be free-to-play. Even in this early and unfinished state, it certainly looks quite entertaining, don't you think?