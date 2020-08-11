Cookies

Ride 4

Check out Ride 4's Suzuka track in 60 FPS

If you're feeling the need for a speedy frame-rate, this new gameplay clip has you covered.

Ride 4's first 60 FPS gameplay trailer has finally been released by publisher THQ Nordic, and it's a full lap with the KTM RC8-R around the Suzuka circuit.

This video is quite promising with the bike handling looking more realistic than it was in the previous entries, especially when it comes to the driver's animations. Of course, we need to see more before we can know exactly what to think, but it's still a step in the right direction for Milestone's game by the looks of it.

Ride 4 is set to release on October 8 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

