Check out new images from Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are making plans to create several spinoffs and other adventures from J.R.R. Tolkien's fantastic series on the big screen, one of which is an animated feature film called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

In connection with the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival in a month's time, it has now been revealed that we can expect a first trailer as early as June.

Until then, however, we'll have to make do with a couple of new, delicious images (below) from the blockbuster, which is directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Eden of the East, Akira, Napping Princess). Brian Cox lends his voice to Helm Hammerhand, while Miranda Otto reprises her role as Eowyn. The film will be released in time for Christmas, on December 13. Do you want to see it?

