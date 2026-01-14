Check out Deadpool in Marvel Rivals

HQ

Have you been missing a really loud-mouthed (or perhaps we should say motormouthed?) and cocky fighter in Marvel Rivals? Lucky for you, one is coming soon in the form of Deadpool. He will be released on January 16 along with the game's sixth season, and fittingly, he will be a fairly unique character.

Deadpool is a Dualist, Strategist, and Vanguard - but not all at once. He can only have one role at a time, although Netease is not yet willing to reveal when and how to switch between them. Furthermore, there can only be one Deadpool per team.

We now have a trailer so we can check him out more closely, where we get to see him both wielding katanas and shooting with dual pistols (a dream setup for the Vanguard role, perhaps?). Check out the video below, where we also get a glimpse of the new map, Museum of Contemplation.