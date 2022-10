HQ

Last Friday, we published a preview of the Dead Space Remake, following an opportunity where we went down to EA's offices in London to play through a couple of hours of the title. While you can read that preview right here, to check out our thoughts on the game, you can also catch a ton of gameplay below, all captured from Chapters 2 and 3 of the upcoming survival horror game from EA Motive.

Check out the gameplay and let us know your thoughts on the game.

