Check out a comparison of original and remade Dead Space gameplay

HQ

The next few months have some rather exciting survival horror games in store, with December bringing The Callisto Protocol, March offering the Resident Evil 4 remake, and January serving up the Dead Space Remake. Talking about the latter, EA Motive has now shared a ton of new gameplay for the title, which also is presented directly alongside gameplay from the 2008 original to reveal how the visuals and so on have been improved.

The eight-minute video gives a deep look into the USG Ishimura and the horrors that Isaac Clarke has to face in this updated version. As you can see below, the gameplay is offered up very similarly to the original, but the enhanced graphics make the terror all the more frightening.

HQ

To see more about what we thought about the Dead Space Remake, you can find our latest preview of the game here, following an opportunity where we got to play the first three chapters of the title. Dead Space Remake arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series on January 27, 2022.