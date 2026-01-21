Champions League results from matchday 7: as tight as it can be!

HQ

UEFA Champions League has finished the penultimate matchday, with big wins, some surprising defeats, and a very tight table, with one team with 21 points (7 victories), one team with 18 points, two with 15... and six teams with 13 points, which promises an exciting conclusion next week to determine who goes into round of 16, who goes into play-offs... and who is eliminated.

So far, the only team that knows for sure that will finish in the top 8 (likely top 1) is Arsenal.

Atalanta, Atleti, Bayern, Inter, Liverpool, Man City, Paris, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Tottenham know for sure that they will finish in the top 24, while Kairat Almaty and Villarreal are the only eliminated teams at this pont.

These are the results for all games played this week

Tuesday 20 January 2025



Kairat Almaty 1-4 Club Brugge



Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City



Copenhagen 1-1 Napoli



Inter 1-3 Arsenal



Olympiacos 2-0 Leverkusen



Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco



Sporting CP 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain



Tottenham 2-0 Borussia Dortmund



Villarreal 1-2 Ajax



Wednesday 21 January 2025



Galatasaray 1-1Atlético de Madrid



Qarabağ 3-2 Frankfurt



Atalanta 2-3 Athletic Club



Chelsea 1-0 Pafos



Bayern München 2-0 Union Saint-Gilloise



Juventus 2-0 Benfica



Newcastle United 3-0 PSV Eindhoven



Marseille 0-3 Liverpool



Slavia Praha 2-4 Barcelona



Champions League table as of January 21:



Arsenal - 21 pts

Real Madrid - 15 pts

Bayern Munich - 15 pts

Tottenham Hotspur - 14 pts

Paris Saint-Germain - 13 pts

Sporting CP - 13 pts

Manchester City - 13 pts

Atalanta - 13 pts

Inter Milan - 12 pts

Atletico Madrid - 12 pts

Liverpool - 12 pts

Borussia Dortmund - 11 pts

Newcastle United - 10 pts

Chelsea - 10 pts

Barcelona - 10 pts

Marseille - 9 pts

Juventus - 9 pts

Galatasaray - 9 pts

Bayer Leverkusen - 9 pts

AS Monaco - 9 pts

PSV Eindhoven - 8 pts

Olympiacos - 8 pts

Napoli - 8 pts

Copenhagen - 8 pts

Qarabag - 7 pts

Club Brugge - 7 pts

Bodø/Glimt - 6 pts

Benfica - 6 pts

Pafos FC - 6 pts

Union Saint-Gilloise - 6 pts

Ajax - 6 pts

Athletic Bilbao - 5 pts

Eintracht Frankfurt - 4 pts

Slavia Prague - 3 pts

Villarreal - 1 pt

Kairat Almaty - 1 pt



Champions League resumes next week, on January 28, at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT, for one final matchday of the league phase, with all games starting at the same time. Are you excited for Champions League 2025/26?