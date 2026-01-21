Gamereactor

Sports

Champions League results from matchday 7: as tight as it can be!

If you missed the action on Tuesday and Wednesday, these are the results of the games.

HQ

UEFA Champions League has finished the penultimate matchday, with big wins, some surprising defeats, and a very tight table, with one team with 21 points (7 victories), one team with 18 points, two with 15... and six teams with 13 points, which promises an exciting conclusion next week to determine who goes into round of 16, who goes into play-offs... and who is eliminated.

So far, the only team that knows for sure that will finish in the top 8 (likely top 1) is Arsenal.
Atalanta, Atleti, Bayern, Inter, Liverpool, Man City, Paris, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Tottenham know for sure that they will finish in the top 24, while Kairat Almaty and Villarreal are the only eliminated teams at this pont.

These are the results for all games played this week

Tuesday 20 January 2025



  • Kairat Almaty 1-4 Club Brugge

  • Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City

  • Copenhagen 1-1 Napoli

  • Inter 1-3 Arsenal

  • Olympiacos 2-0 Leverkusen

  • Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco

  • Sporting CP 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

  • Tottenham 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

  • Villarreal 1-2 Ajax

Wednesday 21 January 2025



  • Galatasaray 1-1Atlético de Madrid

  • Qarabağ 3-2 Frankfurt

  • Atalanta 2-3 Athletic Club

  • Chelsea 1-0 Pafos

  • Bayern München 2-0 Union Saint-Gilloise

  • Juventus 2-0 Benfica

  • Newcastle United 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

  • Marseille 0-3 Liverpool

  • Slavia Praha 2-4 Barcelona

Champions League table as of January 21:


  1. Arsenal - 21 pts

  2. Real Madrid - 15 pts

  3. Bayern Munich - 15 pts

  4. Tottenham Hotspur - 14 pts

  5. Paris Saint-Germain - 13 pts

  6. Sporting CP - 13 pts

  7. Manchester City - 13 pts

  8. Atalanta - 13 pts

  9. Inter Milan - 12 pts

  10. Atletico Madrid - 12 pts

  11. Liverpool - 12 pts

  12. Borussia Dortmund - 11 pts

  13. Newcastle United - 10 pts

  14. Chelsea - 10 pts

  15. Barcelona - 10 pts

  16. Marseille - 9 pts

  17. Juventus - 9 pts

  18. Galatasaray - 9 pts

  19. Bayer Leverkusen - 9 pts

  20. AS Monaco - 9 pts

  21. PSV Eindhoven - 8 pts

  22. Olympiacos - 8 pts

  23. Napoli - 8 pts

  24. Copenhagen - 8 pts

  25. Qarabag - 7 pts

  26. Club Brugge - 7 pts

  27. Bodø/Glimt - 6 pts

  28. Benfica - 6 pts

  29. Pafos FC - 6 pts

  30. Union Saint-Gilloise - 6 pts

  31. Ajax - 6 pts

  32. Athletic Bilbao - 5 pts

  33. Eintracht Frankfurt - 4 pts

  34. Slavia Prague - 3 pts

  35. Villarreal - 1 pt

  36. Kairat Almaty - 1 pt

Champions League resumes next week, on January 28, at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT, for one final matchday of the league phase, with all games starting at the same time. Are you excited for Champions League 2025/26?

