Champions League results from matchday 7: as tight as it can be!
If you missed the action on Tuesday and Wednesday, these are the results of the games.
UEFA Champions League has finished the penultimate matchday, with big wins, some surprising defeats, and a very tight table, with one team with 21 points (7 victories), one team with 18 points, two with 15... and six teams with 13 points, which promises an exciting conclusion next week to determine who goes into round of 16, who goes into play-offs... and who is eliminated.
So far, the only team that knows for sure that will finish in the top 8 (likely top 1) is Arsenal.
Atalanta, Atleti, Bayern, Inter, Liverpool, Man City, Paris, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Tottenham know for sure that they will finish in the top 24, while Kairat Almaty and Villarreal are the only eliminated teams at this pont.
These are the results for all games played this week
Tuesday 20 January 2025
- Kairat Almaty 1-4 Club Brugge
- Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Manchester City
- Copenhagen 1-1 Napoli
- Inter 1-3 Arsenal
- Olympiacos 2-0 Leverkusen
- Real Madrid 6-1 Monaco
- Sporting CP 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
- Tottenham 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
- Villarreal 1-2 Ajax
Wednesday 21 January 2025
- Galatasaray 1-1Atlético de Madrid
- Qarabağ 3-2 Frankfurt
- Atalanta 2-3 Athletic Club
- Chelsea 1-0 Pafos
- Bayern München 2-0 Union Saint-Gilloise
- Juventus 2-0 Benfica
- Newcastle United 3-0 PSV Eindhoven
- Marseille 0-3 Liverpool
- Slavia Praha 2-4 Barcelona
Champions League table as of January 21:
- Arsenal - 21 pts
- Real Madrid - 15 pts
- Bayern Munich - 15 pts
- Tottenham Hotspur - 14 pts
- Paris Saint-Germain - 13 pts
- Sporting CP - 13 pts
- Manchester City - 13 pts
- Atalanta - 13 pts
- Inter Milan - 12 pts
- Atletico Madrid - 12 pts
- Liverpool - 12 pts
- Borussia Dortmund - 11 pts
- Newcastle United - 10 pts
- Chelsea - 10 pts
- Barcelona - 10 pts
- Marseille - 9 pts
- Juventus - 9 pts
- Galatasaray - 9 pts
- Bayer Leverkusen - 9 pts
- AS Monaco - 9 pts
- PSV Eindhoven - 8 pts
- Olympiacos - 8 pts
- Napoli - 8 pts
- Copenhagen - 8 pts
- Qarabag - 7 pts
- Club Brugge - 7 pts
- Bodø/Glimt - 6 pts
- Benfica - 6 pts
- Pafos FC - 6 pts
- Union Saint-Gilloise - 6 pts
- Ajax - 6 pts
- Athletic Bilbao - 5 pts
- Eintracht Frankfurt - 4 pts
- Slavia Prague - 3 pts
- Villarreal - 1 pt
- Kairat Almaty - 1 pt
Champions League resumes next week, on January 28, at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT, for one final matchday of the league phase, with all games starting at the same time. Are you excited for Champions League 2025/26?