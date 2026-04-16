Real Madrid players and Arbeloa have a theory: the referee forgot it was a second yellow card on Camavinga

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Real Madrid players and their coach Álvaro Arbeloa have heavily criticised the referee for its decision that, in their opinion, changed the course of the game, even ruined it. Arbeloa, in his press conference, congratulated Bayern for their victory, 4-3 in Bayern, 6-4 on aggregate, but said "they would have liked them to beat us in a different way. All the hard work and effort has been thrown away by a decision like the one the referee made."

"Nobody understands why a player is sent off for an action like that", said Arbeloa, describing that the players are very hurt and the feeling is "one of injustice and anger", with one thought echoed by other players, as well as many journalists in Spain and abroad. "I think the referee showed him the card because he didn't know he already had a yellow. It wasn't even a yellow card offense.

The referee sent off Eduardo Camavinga in the 86th minute for a second yellow card, when Madrid was winning the match and the knockout was tied. The first one was by grabbing Musiala's shirt, but the second one was by grabbing the ball with the hands, wasting a few seconds of time. The players feel that the punishment, a second yellow card and sent off, is desproportionate. Minutes later, Luis Díaz and Olise scored twice.

After the match ended, Real Madrid players run to the referee demanding an explanation: Arda Guler, author of a brace, has sent-off too, while cameras caught Dani Carvajal from behind the touchline yelling "it's your fault!".

"Referees, many times... I don't know, either they haven't played football or they don't understand how to handle these kinds of situations better", lamented Arbeloa, as he saw how their remontada attempt ended in the most cruel way possible.