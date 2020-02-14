LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Table Manners
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Table Manners

Celebrate Valentine's Day with some Table Manners

The dating sim with a difference is out today, so we're going to do our best to have a calm, catastrophe romantic meal on today's stream.

Table Manners is the dexterity game that puts you into one of life's most terrifying situations. No, we don't mean trying to get out of Raccoon City after you've seen a convoy of Umbrella vehicles beating a hasty retreat, we're talking about going out on a date for the first time.

If, like us, the idea of eating spaghetti in front of a potential life partner fills you with dread, then Table Manners, which launched today on this most romantic of days, may well be the game for you. We'll be playing today at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET over on GR Live, so tune in and watch Kieran turn on the charm this Valentine's Day!

Table Manners

Related texts

Table Manners

Table Manners
PREVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

The dating world just got a whole lot trickier to coordinate.



Loading next content