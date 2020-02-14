Celebrate Valentine's Day with some Table Manners

Table Manners is the dexterity game that puts you into one of life's most terrifying situations. No, we don't mean trying to get out of Raccoon City after you've seen a convoy of Umbrella vehicles beating a hasty retreat, we're talking about going out on a date for the first time.

If, like us, the idea of eating spaghetti in front of a potential life partner fills you with dread, then Table Manners, which launched today on this most romantic of days, may well be the game for you. We'll be playing today at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET over on GR Live, so tune in and watch Kieran turn on the charm this Valentine's Day!