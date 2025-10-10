Cecil Steadman confirmed as Invincible VS fighter

HQ

Developer Quarter Up has not at all been rushing to announce the full cast of characters that will be available at launch for Invincible VS when it debuts in 2026. So far, we know that Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve, Battle Beast, Rex Splode, Thula, and Bulletproof will be playable options, and now another has been confirmed.

If you were hoping it would be Thragg, Allen the Alien, The Immortal, or another heavy-hitter, you will have to keep waiting because Cecil Steadman has been confirmed. Yep, the human intelligence agent will be a playable character, and as for how he will look to survive in battles against what are effectively gods among men, his ability set promises the following.

"Cecil enters the fight in Invincible VS with specialized weapons, including plasma pistols, projectile launchers and grenades to keep opponents at a distance. His ranged gameplay style is paired with tactical combat, allowing him to play cat and mouse with enemies. Want more? Cecil can also summon a limitless supply of Reanimen for backup; with access to The Hammer - a massive orbital laser - he is a devastating force on the battlefield."

So despite his squishy, fleshy body, Cecil comes packed with dangerous weapons to use in the action.

On top of the announcement of Cecil, Quarter Up also talked a tad about the story mode for the game and how this will look and what it will offer. In a press release, on top of it mentioning that it's a "special, standalone narrative set in the Invincible universe," we're told the below:

"Written by Invincible TV show co-executive producer and writer Helen Leigh and Invincible VS narrative director Mike Rogers, in collaboration with Kirkman, the mode features over 25 minutes of bespoke animation. It plays like a special extended episode of the show, featuring every announced playable character so far - and teases the arrival of a brand-new character who hasn't yet appeared anywhere in the Invincible Universe. Cecil plays a pivotal role in the story, but how exactly... well, that remains to be seen."

Robert Kirkman, the co-creator of Invincible, also touched on this a tad: "It was really important to me that we capture the essence of both the comic and television series, and bring key characters into the game. With Story Mode, our hope is that fans feel like they are right back in the show, but experiencing the universe in a whole new way."

Are you excited for Invincible VS and which characters do you hope will join the line-up next?