English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Super Bomberman R Online

Castlevania's Soma Cruz stars in Super Bomberman R Online's second season

The character can be purchased for 500 Bomber Coins.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Konami has revealed that Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow protagonist Soma Cruz has now arrived in Super Bomberman R Online as part of the title's second season. The character can be purchased from the in-game store for 500 Bomber Coins and it has the power to temporarily remove its foe's special abilities by unleashing waves of bats on them.

Soma Cruz arrives in the game following Old Snake from Metal Gear Solid in the first season. As you might recall, Old Snake has the ability to turn completely invisible for 10 seconds, and just like Soma Cruza, he can be purchased for 500 Bomber Coins.

Super Bomberman R Online

Related texts

Super Bomberman R OnlineScore

Super Bomberman R Online
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Like Tetris 99 and Fall Guys before it, SBRO proves just how adaptable the battle royale concept is."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy