Castlevania's Soma Cruz stars in Super Bomberman R Online's second season

Konami has revealed that Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow protagonist Soma Cruz has now arrived in Super Bomberman R Online as part of the title's second season. The character can be purchased from the in-game store for 500 Bomber Coins and it has the power to temporarily remove its foe's special abilities by unleashing waves of bats on them.

Soma Cruz arrives in the game following Old Snake from Metal Gear Solid in the first season. As you might recall, Old Snake has the ability to turn completely invisible for 10 seconds, and just like Soma Cruza, he can be purchased for 500 Bomber Coins.