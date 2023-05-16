Carmy continues to transform his restaurant in The Bear's Season 2 trailer

Just recently, we reported on the news that The Bear would be returning this summer. To follow this, FX Networks has released the trailer for the second season of this acclaimed TV series, which gives us a look at Carmy's efforts as he continues to upgrade and improve the restaurant left to him by his late brother.

Set to debut in the US on June 22 on Hulu, those in regions without the streaming service can look forward to the entirety of the second season dropping on Disney+ on July 19.

If you're excited to see the series return, be sure to catch the trailer for Season 2 below.