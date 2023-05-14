Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We only use them to understand how you interact with our website so we can improve it. We use third-party software, but in NO case do we store personal data.

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Bear (Disney+)

The Bear Season 2 is coming this summer

In June for Hulu users and in July for Disney+ subscribers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Following the critical success of Season 1 of The Bear, FX Networks was quick to greenlight and get work started on a follow-up season. Now, on that very topic, FX has revealed when we can look forward to the second chapter in Carmy's life as he continues to attempt to turn around a restaurant that is on the brink of collapse.

Set to debut first on Hulu on June 22, the series will be coming to regions without this service the following month, as part of Disney+'s offering in July - with the exact date being July 19.

As for how Season 2 will arrive, all ten episodes of the show will debut at once, meaning you don't need to wait ten weeks to see how the series pans out.

The Bear (Disney+)

Related texts



Loading next content