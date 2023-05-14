The Bear Season 2 is coming this summer

Following the critical success of Season 1 of The Bear, FX Networks was quick to greenlight and get work started on a follow-up season. Now, on that very topic, FX has revealed when we can look forward to the second chapter in Carmy's life as he continues to attempt to turn around a restaurant that is on the brink of collapse.
Set to debut first on Hulu on June 22, the series will be coming to regions without this service the following month, as part of Disney+'s offering in July - with the exact date being July 19.
As for how Season 2 will arrive, all ten episodes of the show will debut at once, meaning you don't need to wait ten weeks to see how the series pans out.