Carlos Sainz signs multi-year contract extension with Williams, becomes one of the best paid F1 drivers

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Carlos Sainz has renewed his contract with Williams, signing a multi-year agreement that extends to 2027 and, while not confirmed, it's presumed it at least reaches 2028. The announcement was made one day after Alex Albon was also announced to renew until 2027, confirming Williams will not undergo changes in the driver line-up next season, and both "are united in their commitment to lead Williams back towards the front despite a difficult 2026 - with firm belief in the progress being made behind the scenes to deliver that ambition."

The announcement may come as a surprise, as Sainz, who was winning some Grand Prix with Ferrari in 2024, had to reluctantly accept a worse team in 2025, when he only reached two podiums in Azerbaijan and Qatar, and none so far in 2026 as Williams has trouble adapting to the new F1 regulations (Sainz has not finished better than ninth so far).

However, Sainz said in a official statement that "I truly believe in the people that form this team, both at the factory and at the racetracks, and the investments and hard work that are happening in the background. We have what it takes to turn this around together".

Sainz also becomes one of only three drivers to have races for Williams, McLaren, and Ferrari, alongside Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell. According to AS, Carlos Sainz will become one of the best paid drivers on the F1 grid.