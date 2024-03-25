Capcom was Metacritic's top publisher last year

HQ

Metacritic has published its annual publisher rankings. This is where the scoring aggregate site collates and gathers all the data relating to the various games each company publishes and produces a mean score determining how well they performed overall. Needless to say, the highest-rated companies are the ones that produce the best received games and for 2023 the one that topped the charts was actually Capcom.

The Japanese company has been having a very impressive few years as of late, with great financial numbers and well-reviewed and publicly-received titles, including last year's Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6. This has led Capcom to topping the charts with a score of 325.7 points, which is around seven points more than the second-placed Raw Fury managed. Capcom debuted 11 titles spanning 25 products last year, all of which were regarded as "good", three as "great", and averaging a Metascore of 84.5 (which beats Raw Fury's 79.1).

As for how this compares to the year before, Sony did previously top the charts, but has now fallen to 13th, with a total score of 291.4 in 2023 and an average Metascore of 77.6 throughout the year.

The top ten publishers of 2023 can be seen below and you can find the full list from Metacritic here.