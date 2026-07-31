Capcom: "The likelihood of a Pragmata sequel is high"

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This week, Capcom released its quarterly report, which, as usual, consisted almost entirely of good news. Among other things, it included confirmation that the first installment in the new Pragmata game series, which was released in April, has already surpassed 2.5 million copies sold.

These are, of course, such strong numbers that one might suspect Capcom will want to do more with the series, with a sequel being a likely next step. And that seems to be what will happen, as Bloomberg now reports that Capcom CEO Yoshikazu Shimauchi has stated that "the likelihood of a sequel is high" and that Pragmata is well-positioned to become a "pillar franchise and a source of longer-term revenue."

In addition to being an entertaining action-adventure (read our review here), Capcom believes that the well-written and charming android Diana is one of the reasons the game has become so popular.