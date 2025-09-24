Capcom Online Program TGS 2025: Pragmata forces you to use strategy as you explore Diana's hacking abilities

HQ

Pragmata is one of those titles with two sides: On the one hand, it looks super interesting every time we see its gameplay and setting, and, on the other hand, it's still not very clear how this combat system combines real time with a kind of Helldivers 2-like stratagems, but it's actually hacks on the mechs, the game's enemies.

The new footage shows glimpses of a new location, as well as the Shelter. This Shelter is where players can print (unlock) and upgrade weapons and hacking nodes, including the new Charge Piercer and Decoy Generator, which offer unique ways for Hugh to outmanoeuvre rampaging robots. Also seen is the Multi-Hack Node with which Diana bypasses the robots.

Check out the trailer with these new features below. There are still a lot of question marks, but it looks like the folks at Capcom are going for it, and Pragmata is coming in 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series.