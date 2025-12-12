Capcom gives us a sneak peek into the future of Mega Man Dual Override, its new 2D adventure game

Capcom has finally revealed its latest big surprise of the night, and it's nothing less than the official return of Mega Man in a brand new original adventure. It's been with great fanfare and only a few seconds of gameplay, but we've already seen the first images of Mega Man Dual Override.

All we know so far is that it will be a much more alienated Mega Man in the character's classic style, in a 2D side-scrolling adventure with a lot of arcade flavour. For now we don't know much more about it, except that it will be coming to all platforms (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2), and that the expected release window right now is 2027.

Nothing more to say, check out Mega Man's revamped design in Mega Man Dual Override below.