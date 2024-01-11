Canvas Hifi is a highend soundbar for your TV - but also a full blown stereo system

HQ

Despite its many hifi- and speaker brands, Denmark seems to have room for one more.

Canvas Hifi is a new approach to sound bars, where you can now get a massive, larger than life, Bang & Olufsen-like sound bar, tailored for you TV, and customizable to your needs, to the point that even though you are supposed to mount a TV on it, you even get the option of using it as a stand alone stereo system

Canvas Hifi was originally started as a crowdfunded LG sound bar, headed by former high-end speaker designer Kim Neeper Rasmussen, but somewhere in the project they realized that making it available for all brands of TV was a more viable business solution.

Its compatible with all 55", 65", 75" and 77" TV's on the market, where a lot of work has gone in to ensuring remote commands work, and there are no gaps.

13 different finishes are available, including three types of wood, the rest is fabric from renowned Scandinavian designer-brand Kvadrat. All front panels are attached with magnets for easy replacement.

Surround sound is done via the Bacch 3D standard, a rare and much more expensive room calibrated virtual surround standard that most hifi-journalists find extremely convincing, and the system is specified to go as low as 30Hz.

Besides a powerful DSP and all the usual streaming standards and supported format, the high-end shows in not only the use of expensive high-end speaker drivers from SB Acoustics, but also support of streaming via Tidal, Spotify and the expensive high-end streaming control system Roon.

The price is also a bit more high-end, starting at 2,895 Euro for the stand-alone Solo version.

Gamereactor hopes to be able to get to know this product better after CES as this potentially could be the best sound bar solution available.