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The cruise ship where a hantavirus outbreak erupted, leaving three deaths and four people ill, with suspected or confirmed illness caused by this virus, may be sent to the Canary Islands. Death rate of this virus is very high, 40% in cases with pulmonary syndromes, starts with flu-like symptons and there is no known curse or treatment.

The World Health Organisation confirmed that the onset of the illness occured between April 6 and 28, 2026. It is believed that the origin of the outbreak happened when two passengers had made a trip to South America before embarking on the cruise, although "the extent of contact the passengers had with local wildlife during the trip or before boarding is unknown." The virus comes from rodents, and infections happen when the virus becomes airborne from a rodent's urine, droppings, or saliva.

Now, after WHO's announcement on Tuesday that the Dutch ship, with around 150 people on it and intended to end its trip in Cape Verde, would dock to the Canary Island, the Spanish and local Canarian government are arguing and trying to stop the boat arriving to their shores, with a decision expected to be made after WHO's officials investigate the boat.

According to El País, person-to-person contagion is very rare and was only found in one of the 24 strains of the virus recorded in humans, the so-called Andes virus that was detected in 1996 in Argentina and is prevalent in some areas of the country.