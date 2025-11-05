Can your PC run Call of Duty: Black Ops 7? Beenox and Treyarch reveal requirements

HQ

We're ten days away from arguably the biggest Microsoft game launch of the year, with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. A game that, for the first time in many years, is going to have some serious competition in its field, as Battlefield 6 seems to have gathered enough troops in its area that Activision have started moving the artillery early, unveiling its launch trailer today, which you have below.

And in addition to this video, the PC version studio Beenox and Treyarch have shared the minimum and recommended requirements for playing the title on PC, and it's slightly surprising that even users with a PC with graphics components from several generations ago will be able to run it without any major problems. Check them out below:

Minimum specs needed to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7



Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)



Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600



RAM: 8 GB



Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 470, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970/1060 or Intel Arc A580



Video memory: 3 GB



Storage: SSD with 115GB of space available at launch



Recommended specs to run Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at 60 FPS in most situations with all options set to High



Operating system: Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)



CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K



RAM: 12 GB



Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or Intel Arc B580



Video memory: 8 GB



Storage: SSD with 115GB of space available at launch



Competitive specs for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 with high FPS gaming in combination with a high refresh rate monitor, and ultra specs for high FPS gaming in 4K resolution