Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launch trailer has arrived ten days before the game actually premieres

It is common for major games to premiere with a launch trailer, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is no exception. However, the fact that the launch trailer for Black Ops 7 is being released ten days before the game is somewhat more surprising.

Nevertheless, this is the strategy chosen by Treyarch (perhaps spurred on by the success of Battlefield 6?), so below you will find the launch trailer for this year's Call of Duty - while the game itself will arrive only on Friday next week. As you might expect, it offers action at a rapid pace, a quick presentation of the content, a look at Zombies, and much more.

The premiere date is November 14, and as we reported yesterday, it will be included in Game Pass Ultimate from the same day.