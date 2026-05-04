Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro get flirty in upcoming rom-com One Night Only

For a period, the rom-com genre was pretty dire in cinemas, but over the past few years we have seen it blossom and expand once more with hits like Anyone but You, Eternity, and Materialists. Soon, yet another rom-com will make its debut, with One Night Only set to land in cinemas in late August.

This is a daft film that is set in a world where single people are only legally allowed to have sex one night per year, in a bizarre Purge-like situation. This night ends up becoming a lust fest, the most unpredictable night of the year to find a true connection with someone, which is the exact circumstance Callum Turner's Owen and Monica Barbaro's Allie find themselves in. Thankfully, they are in this situation together.

Coming from director Will Gluck, who also made the aforementioned Anyone but You, One Night Only also stars Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, Molly Ringwald, Levar Burton, and more. The premiere date is set for August 28, and you can see the trailer for the film below alongside its synopsis.

"Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter. They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart. As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think."