Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III confirmed for November launch

Last Wednesday, Activision confirmed they'd finally officially unveil this year's Call of Duty this week, and we didn't have to get far into it either.

Sledgehammer, the lead developers of the game, has given us a teaser trailer confirming this year's game is called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and that it'll launch on the 10th of November. It also has John Price warning us about burying our enemies alive before a brief image makes it clear that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's post-credit scene with Vladimir Makarov referencing 2009's "No Russian" mission in MW2 obviously teased what awaits us in this sequel. We'll see if that means Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has a mission as controversial as the one from 2009 or not in three months.

Expect to learn a lot more in the days and weeks following the game's reveal event i Call of Duty: Warzone 2.