HQ

We already knew Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be unveiled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's fifth season, but Petter wasn't sure if that meant this or next week. Now we have the answer.

The franchise's official Twitter/X account decided to have some fun with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's key art leaking with the following message:

This obviously means this year's Call of Duty will be officially revealed with a trailer and more sometime next week, so stay tuned then.