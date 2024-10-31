Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 breaks records by having the best launch ever

HQ

I must say that Activision and Xbox have done a great job marketing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as they managed to make me excited about a CoD again after being jaded for years. It seemed like I wasn't alone, so many were wondering what the player numbers and sales would be - especially with it being the first Call of Duty launching straight on to Game Pass. The answer is not surprising.

Treyarch, Raven and crew reveal that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 had the biggest launch day and opening weekend in the franchise's history. It's obviously worth noting that they only mention number of players, hours played and such. This is definitely because many players on PC and Xbox have played the game by getting in on Game Pass. That must have hurt the sales numbers. Not that Microsoft can complain.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claims in a press release that Game Pass has set a new record for amount of new subscribers in a single day, while also selling 60% better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PlayStation consoles and Steam.

It'll be interesting to hear whether these numbers are as high as expected when the company has its next earnings report. Either way, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 seems to be off to an amazing start both critically and commercially.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 so far?