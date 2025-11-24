Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 claimed to be behind Black Ops 6 sales by over 50%

HQ

Recently, we touched on the news that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 had not had the best of launches, posting player figures and numbers that were a fraction of Black Ops 6, at least on Steam. Clearly these figures were worthy of pointing out as they somewhat paint a picture of the sales performance of the game too.

As per The Game Business, who has covered the latest sales information from GSD, it's said that Black Ops 7 has fallen behind Black Ops 6 in opening week sales by over 50% in Europe. The exact figures aren't presented, but it is mentioned that Battlefield 6 had a better opening weekend, delivering around 63% more sales than Activision's latest title.

It should be said that this applies to solely sales information and not player figures, as Battlefield 6 isn't available on services like Game Pass, whereas Black Ops 7 is and has been since launch.

While the launch hasn't been what you would have expected from a Call of Duty game, it did still top the sales and revenue charts for Europe over its launch week, beating out Anno 117: Pax Romana, EA Sports FC 26, Battlefield 6, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A in the top five.