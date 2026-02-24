Bungie will ban Marathon cheaters permanently with zero-tolerance policy

HQ

While Destiny 2 continues to hobble along, surviving on scraps, it certainly seems that this could be somewhat down to developer Bungie putting all of its eggs into Marathon's basket. In a new blog post, Bungie reveals some of what it has in store to support Marathon's online performance and to ensure that the game thrives without compromised action in the long haul.

For one, the game will feature dedicated servers that have an extra layer of security that should help protect against cheaters. However, should some find a way past this, Bungie will be keeping an eye out for anyone abusing the game and then taking a zero-tolerance policy where cheaters are banned forever, with no second chances at all. There will even be a Fog of War element that will neutralise wall hacks and other visual cheats used in other games.

This is on top of advanced networking systems that should reduce any connection problems, including high packet loss for those in rural or more isolated areas, and even those with more restrictive broadband connections. Speaking about connection, if you disconnect from a match mid-game, you will be able to re-join without any problems, and if a connection recovery fails because of an issue on Bungie's side, all starting gear will be attempted to be refunded to affected players.

Bungie also signs off by noting that this is just the beginning of its investment into networking and online security for Marathon, a great slate of promises that hopefully will one day creep into the drowning Destiny 2.

Are you looking forward to Marathon? The anticipated shooter will be launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 5.