Bungie: "We are in it for the long haul with Marathon"

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A few weeks after the launch of Marathon, we can now say that the pessimists were wrong. It certainly wasn't a new Concord - but it hasn't sold particularly well either, and the PlayStation 5 accounts for only 19% of the player base according to the latest figures. That's something Bungie's owner, Sony, is obviously not very happy about.

That said, fortunately, there doesn't seem to be any danger of the game being shut down, at least not in the foreseeable future. In a post on the official website (via Tech4Gamers), Bungie writes that this is a long-term commitment and that they look forward to expanding the game for years to come:

"We are in it for the long haul with Marathon. We look forward to many years of steady improvements to every aspect of the game."

Marathon has received a fairly mixed reception, and those top-tier reviews have been few and far between. We've also reviewed it, and you can read our thoughts here.

What do you think about the future of Marathon? Will Sony (which, after all, holds the purse strings) have patience with the game even if sales don't take off, or can we count on it continuing to grow and expand for years to come?