Bungie showcases some new gameplay from Marathon

The upcoming extraction shooter Marathon — Bungie's reboot of the classic '90s series — has raised a lot of questions. But tonight, the studio finally gave fans a proper look at the game, showcasing new gameplay footage along with fresh details about what's to come, including exactly when we'll get to visit the abandoned colony of Tau Ceti IV.

During the livestream, Bungie announced that a limited alpha will kick off on April 23rd, giving players a chance to step into the shoes of a Runner — biosynthetic mercenaries who fight in squads of up to three against both other players and AI enemies, scavenging loot and battling for survival. They also demonstrated the game's four playable classes and their unique abilities.

Marathon will follow a seasonal structure, complete with ranked matches and various community events. Alongside the gameplay, Bungie also premiered a short film directed by Alberto Mielgo, offering some backstory and adding depth to the game's universe.

Finally, they revealed that Marathon will launch on September 23rd this year for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S — with full cross-play and cross-save support. Check out the trailer below.

