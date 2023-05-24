Bungie returns to its roots and announces Marathon

HQ

Long before Bungie became the live service factory they are today with Destiny, even before they broke through with Xbox and Halo, they were making games exclusively for Apple's operating system. One of their biggest games from that time was the first-person shooter Marathon, which debuted in 1994.

The game series hasn't made a splash since Marathon Infinity in 1996, the final game in the short-lived trilogy. Until now, that is. With one of the best looking and sounding trailers of the night, we were extremely surprised by the fact that Bungie is now, out of nowhere, going back to its roots and delivering a brand new Marathon.

Here's what Christopher Barrett at Bungie says about this project:

"Marathon is designed from the start as a PvP-focused game and won't have a single-player campaign. Instead, with the PvP experience as our foundation, we're creating opportunities for player-driven stories to unfold, stories that are integrated with the overarching game narrative. We're building a world full of persistent, evolving zones, where players create their own journey with every run they take. That might mean an unforgettable firefight against another crew vying for the same loot, or a last-second extraction while beset on all sides."

The trailer reportedly contained no authentic gameplay whatsoever, so it is likely that it is unfortunately a rather long stretch until launch.