Bungie prevented people to write "Arc Raiders" in the Marathon chat

It's Marathon weekend this week, with Bungie and Sony running something they call a Server Slam between February 26 and March 2. This will allow the servers to be thoroughly stress tested ahead of the March 5 premiere. But players noticed something interesting, which you can check out in more detail in this Twitch clip.

It turns out that, for some unknown reason, Bungie did not allow people to talk about Arc Raiders in the chat, and the title was censored even if you tried to mask it in various ways. Fortunately, when this began to attract attention, Bungie acted quickly and fixed the problem, which means that it is now possible to talk about Embark Studios' competing title and actually use its name.

We have not received any explanation as to why it was censored in the first place. It may, of course, be that some part of the title is problematic in a major language or something like that, but it is also impossible to shake off the suspicion that Bungie did not want people to talk about its competitor.

What do you think this was about?