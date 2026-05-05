Bungie has already mapped out Marathon's story "over the next few years"

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Considering how Destiny 2's story and narrative was ultimately served up to fans, it's of little surprise that Marathon will be following in a similar suit. The question is how much narrative Bungie has already mapped out for the game, but judging by recent statements, there is a huge amount of story waiting to be dished out to fans.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Marathon's creative director, Julia Nardin, mentioned that the "next few years" of the game has been planned out already, even if things are subject to change if Bungie has a change of heart or direction.

"We know where we want to take the story over the next few years, but I don't want to say it's completely 'locked in' because it's important to us that our players be able to help shape it," he said, adding that putting player input into the narrative is "part of the magic of playing a live service game."

With Marathon, Bungie also seems to want to tackle the fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) dilemma head-on, all by delivering a game that "players can jump into at any time" where they will be able to uncover the secrets of the world's past while enjoying its present. Nardin adds: "We want every season to be a new entry point, and for new players to be able to understand what's going on regardless of how long we've all been running."

So clearly fans of the extraction shooter can look ahead to a very bright future. If only Destiny players could say the same...