Bungie gives us our longest info dump on Marathon yet

After the Concord debacle, Sony has been understandably quiet about upcoming live-service projects. One such title that people are interested in is Marathon, coming from Bungie. Since its reveal, details have been light on Marathon to say the least, but a nearly 10-minute developer video attempts to answer some questions.

The video is presented by game director Joe Ziegler, who tells us right off the bat we're not getting any gameplay here. A tad frustrating but at least we do learn some more details, even if they're quite sparse.

A lot of the video is spent explaining what Marathon and an extraction shooter is, but Ziegler also talks about how Marathon is a historic IP for the studio, something that will be modernised for the current era of gaming. Also, he mentions that playtests have been going well, with positive and negative feedback running through them. Right now, some things in the game like environments are nearly complete, while elements like enemy models will take a lot more time. Check out all the details below: