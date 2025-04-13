Bungie confirms: Marathon is not free-to-play

HQ

Recently, the world got a deep dive into Marathon, Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter with PvPvE elements, loosely based on their classic 90s series. It's also one of Sony's last remaining titles from their big live-service push announced a few years ago — a plan that, as we all know by now, has turned into a phenomenal disaster, with Concord going down as one of the biggest commercial flops in gaming history.

So, the big question is: has Sony learned anything from these failures? As of now, it's honestly hard to say. Just like Concord, it's been confirmed that Marathon won't be free-to-play. However, it's worth noting that Marathon also won't be sold at full price — it's expected to launch around the $40 mark.

In a post on social media, Bungie stated:

"Marathon will be a premium title. Marathon will not be a 'full-priced' title."

What's your take on this? Are you willing to drop 40 bucks on Marathon?