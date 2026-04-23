Bubsy 4D demo now available for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox

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Very few mascots managed to survive the war against Mario and Sonic in the world of gaming, and most have vanished without a trace, even though several of them had really good games, such as Sparkster (Rocket Knight Adventures), Zool, Croc, and Sackboy.

One character people tend to remember, even though the games weren't particularly good, is Bubsy, who debuted in 1993 in Bubsy in Claws: Encounters of the Furred Kind. He was marketed at the time as a sort of "Sonic-killer" and was said to be very fast; the game sold reasonably well and spawned several sequels. But the developer, Accolade, didn't survive and was sold in 1999 to Infogrames - which also didn't survive.

That led to 21 years with no signs of life from the series, but in 2017 and 2029, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back and Bubsy: Paws on Fire were released - both of which, unfortunately, were subpar games. But now, seven years later, it's almost time for a fresh start with Bubsy 4D, which is set to launch across the board for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on May 22.

It has actually received some positive impressions from those who've tried it out at events and the like, and now you can test it out for yourself. A playable Bubsy 4D demo has been released for consoles (it was previously available on PC), and to go along with it, we've also received a new trailer. You'll find it below as usual, and if you've already had a chance to try out Bubsy's new adventure, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section.