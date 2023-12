After the runaway success of It Takes Two, Josef Fares is a household name in the game industry, but every story has to start somewhere. For Fares this was in 2013 with the highly original Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

As the first game to be announced at this years The Game Awards, 505 Games announced that this classic is now getting a full remake. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake will be launched on February 28 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Check out the first trailer below.