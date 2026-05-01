Britney Spears charged over recent driving under the influence arrest

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At the start of March, iconic pop star Britney Spears was arrested in California under the grounds of driving under the influence and "erratically at a high rate of speed", as the local authorities claimed. She was detained in Southern California after having her BMW stopped by police, with Spears soon after this incident deciding to check herself into a rehabilitation treatment facility.

Building on this incident, as BBC News reports, now Spears has been charged by prosecutors in California for one count of driving under the influence of any alcohol and drug, with this regarded as a misdemeanour and a minor charge, meaning Spears will not need to appear in court to face these charges. The actual court proceeding is also slated for next Monday morning.

It's likely that once this proceeding has taken place, Spears will be handed a 12-month driving probation and a requirement to complete a driving under the influence class, on top of having to pay fines. It's unlikely that there will be any jail time associated with the charge as no crash or injury occurred because of the incident.