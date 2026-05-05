Brighton's new stadium will be the first in Europe specifically designed for the women's team, third in the world

HQ

Brighton & Hove Albion will become the first football club in Europe to have a dedicated stadium for the women's team (and third overall in the world), expected to be completed for the 2030/31. It will be a smaller stadium situated right besides the current men's stadium, the American Express Stadium, in Bennett's Field, with a minimum capacity of 10,000 seats, and underground parking.

The stadium will be built around the needs of female athletes and "the distinct needs and culture of the women's game", says the club, instead of adapting a venue that was designed for male athletes historically and typically supported by a male-dominated audience.

Those changes will be noted by the players, in the changing rooms and recovery spaces, and supporters that come from a different demographic, and they say it will be especially welcoming for families and first-time attendees: "easy access for families, wider concourses, social spaces and an event-day atmosphere focused on music, entertainment and community."

The only other two teams in the world to have football stadiums purposedly built for the women's team are only on the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in North America: the Denver Summit and the Kansas City Current, and both are teams that, unlike Brighton, do not have an equivalent men's squad.