Brian Tyree Henry will lead Netflix's upcoming adult animated series set in a lawless Steampunk West

If you've been hunting for a new animated series to get excited for from Netflix, beyond the return of Devil May Cry in May that is, the streamer has confirmed that later this year it will be debuting a new project that could pique your interest.

Known as Bass X Machina, this show is described as an "adult animated series" and one that will seemingly follow a unique version of the legendary lawman Bass Reeves as he explores a "lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors."

Pretty cool, right? The show will feature Bullet Train's Brian Tyree Henry in the leading role, with the cast bolstered by Janelle Monae, Tati Gabrielle, Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer, Currie Graham, and Starletta DuPois.

As for the premiere date, Netflix intends to debut this series on October 6, and while we are waiting for more, including a trailer, a first look at Bass has been shared as can be seen in the image below.