Brian Austin Green on Abominable: "When you get to the end, you'll never see it coming"

Surely you know him from iconic roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles. It's for that reason that, when we sat down with Brian Austin Green at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, talking about these landmark roles felt almost inevitable.



However, Brian Austin Green didn't just come to San Diego Comic-Con Málaga to revisit the past. He was also there to talk about the future: Abominable, the psychological thriller directed by Spain's Iván Mulero.

"We tried to make something that kind of took us back to our love of older films and making something that was really smart, that made you question what you were watching, what it meant... And then when you get to the end of the whole thing, you go, get out of here. I never in a million years saw that coming, which I think is fun," he tells us.

Then, he goes on to say that working with Mulero was a natural fit. "Oh, he's fantastic. It's so amazing when you find a director that really speaks your language. You have the same things in common. You trust those people beyond people that you normally meet. And we hit it off from the first second. And we have so much in common as far as things that we love, films that we loved, and the story that we wanted to tell. So it was great. It was great working with someone where our vision was very much the same."

Filming took place in a tiny, picturesque village in Spain, with just 18 people on set. "It was a sense of community with what we were doing," he says. "So we all woke up in the morning together. We all had breakfast together. We got in these four-wheel drive cars together. We drove to set and we spent these really long, hard, rough days getting through the script and doing these set pieces and trying to get these things down. And everybody was there for the same reason. They really loved what they were doing."

Abominable is set to premiere in 2026, and now, Brian Austin Green tells us: "When you get to the end, you'll never see it coming."