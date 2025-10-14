Brian Austin Green on landing Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles role: "I was beside myself"

Back in the late 2000s, as part of the efforts to make Terminator a major entertainment flagship once again, we saw a plethora of projects making their debut. There was the theatrical Terminator: Salvation starring Christian Bale, Sam Worthington, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more, and on top of this there was Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, which featured Lena Headey as the famed heroine and picked up after the events of Terminator 2: Judgement Day (AKA T2).

Speaking about that latter show, we recently had the pleasure of speaking with Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles star Brian Austin Green as part of San Diego Comic Con Malaga, where we asked the actor known for playing John Connor's uncle, Derek Reese, about how he landed the role and what it meant to him.

"So what's really funny about Terminator, about Sarah Connor, was I was already a massive fan of the franchise. In the 90s, whenever you'd walk into any store that was selling surround sound systems, big screen TVs, they were playing T2. That was the one that they were showing because that was the new experience of moviegoing," Green explains.

"So when I got the call of like, 'hey, you've got an audition tomorrow and this is what it's for', I was beside myself. And the pressure that I put on myself was like, oh, 'I'm going to book this one'. And then when I did, it was incredible. And I actually started work the very next day. I booked it. And they were like, 'okay, you start work tomorrow morning'. I was like, 'oh my God'. And the sides that we had to audition with weren't scenes that were actually in the show. So I had no idea what my first day of work was going to be. But I was incredibly excited."

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles ran for a couple of seasons and proved to be quite a hit with fans and critics alike. For more from Green on his time working on 90210 and even the upcoming Abominable, catch our interview below.